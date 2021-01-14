iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $14.22. 34,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 38,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 111,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF makes up 1.1% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc. owned 2.96% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

