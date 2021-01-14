iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $94.60 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $96.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.64.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.