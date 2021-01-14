iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,427 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.08. 1,688,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,623. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.21.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

