iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $228.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.83. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $229.32.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

