iShares TIPS Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:TIP)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 8,231 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,994% compared to the typical volume of 393 call options.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.88 and a 200-day moving average of $125.90. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIP. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 286.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,658 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

