Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $73.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Itron by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Itron by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Itron stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.69. The stock had a trading volume of 337,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,599. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.03. Itron has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $108.89.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

