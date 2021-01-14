Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

IVPAF opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.16.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

