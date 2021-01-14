IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:IZEA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,426,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110,648. IZEA Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $125.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

