J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.00.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $151.02 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $189.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.97 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.42.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.21%.

In related news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,275,360.00. Also, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $810,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,106 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $2,510,093 in the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 3.8% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

