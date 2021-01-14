James Hambro & Partners Acquires Shares of 7,284 Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kaman by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kaman by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

KAMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

KAMN traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,945.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kaman Co. has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.72.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $213.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.27 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

