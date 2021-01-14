James Hambro & Partners Buys Shares of 7,532 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after buying an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,891,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,976,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,430,000 after buying an additional 1,529,615 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,140,602. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $296.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

