James Hambro & Partners Invests $370,000 in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 33.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,761,000 after buying an additional 6,370,236 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the third quarter worth approximately $112,450,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 14.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,767,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,478,000 after buying an additional 3,757,281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Avantor by 748.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,159,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,048,000 after buying an additional 2,786,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Avantor by 16,369.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,997 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avantor news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $893,559,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock worth $910,119,771. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.11. 112,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,245,762. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 243.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

