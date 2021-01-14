James Hambro & Partners Makes New $278,000 Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of WRB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.50. 10,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,833. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.28.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

