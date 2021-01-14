James Hambro & Partners Makes New $495,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,149,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $363,364,000 after acquiring an additional 321,039 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,859 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,821,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.35. 127,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,267. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $146.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

