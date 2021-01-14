James Hambro & Partners Purchases New Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after buying an additional 93,910 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 492,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 85,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,310,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $18.54. 48,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,320. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.41. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $32.09.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.55 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.47.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

