James Hambro & Partners Purchases New Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Danaher by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Danaher by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in Danaher by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Danaher by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,663,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.25. The company had a trading volume of 49,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32. The firm has a market cap of $169.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total value of $12,689,266.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,360,053.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

