Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Janus Henderson Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Janus Henderson Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.99.

NYSE:JHG opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $34.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

