Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in December

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Japan Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Japan Real Estate Investment stock remained flat at $$5,600.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5,294.00. Japan Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4,777.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,600.00.

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

