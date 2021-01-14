Jarvis Network (JRT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $989,277.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Jarvis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $989,277.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00029730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00107276 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00238549 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00059715 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00057788 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

Jarvis Network Token Trading

Jarvis Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

