Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.59.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ opened at $162.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.53 and a 200 day moving average of $137.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $166.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,782.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,297.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,079 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,981. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,982 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,440,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,056,000 after acquiring an additional 215,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,112,000 after acquiring an additional 663,824 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,042,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after acquiring an additional 306,546 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.