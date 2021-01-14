JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 858.75 ($11.22).

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 2,587,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75), for a total value of £19,301,451.96 ($25,217,470.55).

JD opened at GBX 856 ($11.18) on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 923.20 ($12.06). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 815.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 752.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.90.

JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

