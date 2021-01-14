JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L)’s (JD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 863 ($11.28).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) stock opened at GBX 858 ($11.21) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £8.35 billion and a PE ratio of 44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91. JD Sports Fashion plc has a 52 week low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 923.20 ($12.06). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 815.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 752.33.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 2,587,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75), for a total transaction of £19,301,451.96 ($25,217,470.55).

About JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

