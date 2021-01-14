Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Cut to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JDEPF. CSFB restated an underperform rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jde Peets in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDEPF opened at $43.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04. Jde Peets has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $45.15.

