Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) a €60.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FME has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.40 ($107.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €83.70 ($98.47).

ETR FME opened at €69.06 ($81.25) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of €68.94 and a 200-day moving average of €71.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 1-year high of €81.10 ($95.41).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

