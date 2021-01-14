Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for MarketAxess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.73.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $536.32 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $555.95 and its 200 day moving average is $520.63. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total value of $2,270,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,783,697.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total value of $23,171,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.