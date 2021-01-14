Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Allakos Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allakos in a report issued on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will earn ($3.43) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.25). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Allakos alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allakos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allakos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $122.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $157.96.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Allakos by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Allakos by 6.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 47.7% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. 44.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.