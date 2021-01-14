Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Konica Minolta, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Konica Minolta in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Konica Minolta had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 2.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Konica Minolta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCAY opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.08. Konica Minolta has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in Office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

