Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Shake Shack Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.16.

SHAK stock opened at $109.33 on Thursday. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -520.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,020,243.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,914,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,756 shares of company stock worth $34,137,582. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,312,000 after buying an additional 644,910 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 376,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,746 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 52.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after buying an additional 125,165 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 32.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 300,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 73,948 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

