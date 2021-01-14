Jefferies Financial Group Raises The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $162.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered The Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY opened at $149.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $368,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,601,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,781. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.