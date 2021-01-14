Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $6.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SLG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.07.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.41. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $96.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $24.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.63%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in SL Green Realty by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in SL Green Realty by 7.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.3% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

