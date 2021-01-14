Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JRONY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.54.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

