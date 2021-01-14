Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Short Interest Update

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Jiangsu Expressway stock remained flat at $$23.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.44. Jiangsu Expressway has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $27.80.
Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile
