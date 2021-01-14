Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Short Interest Update

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Jiangsu Expressway stock remained flat at $$23.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.44. Jiangsu Expressway has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Get Jiangsu Expressway alerts:

Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangsu Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangsu Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.