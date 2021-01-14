Joules Group Plc (JOUL.L) (LON:JOUL) Shares Gap Up to $158.50

Shares of Joules Group Plc (JOUL.L) (LON:JOUL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $158.50, but opened at $166.50. Joules Group Plc (JOUL.L) shares last traded at $160.00, with a volume of 11,546 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £177.75 million and a P/E ratio of -7.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 158.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.11.

About Joules Group Plc (JOUL.L) (LON:JOUL)

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

