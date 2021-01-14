JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, LiveTradingNews reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,277,420. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $431.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

