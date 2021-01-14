JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Vigilare Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 114.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.5% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,801,937 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80.

