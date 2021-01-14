JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 293,409.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 61,616 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 165,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after buying an additional 38,039 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80.

