JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and chemical materials. Its operating segment consists of Elastomers, Plastics and Fine Chemicals and Other Products. Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating. Plastics segment deals with Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene and Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate plastics for automobiles, office automation equipment and amusement machines. Fine Chemicals and Other Products segment manufactures and sells semiconductor, flat panel display and optical fiber coating materials. JSR Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get JSR alerts:

Shares of JSCPY stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.05. JSR has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JSR (JSCPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.