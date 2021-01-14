Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

JFHHF opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $3.97.

