Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) Given a £122 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) has been given a £122 ($159.39) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) from £113.50 ($148.29) to £117.80 ($153.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £149.06 ($194.75) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £112.43 ($146.89).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) alerts:

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) stock traded down GBX 336 ($4.39) on Thursday, reaching GBX 8,340 ($108.96). The stock had a trading volume of 160,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,071. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,139.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,503.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. has a 1 year low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 1 year high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.