Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at CIBC

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

TSE JE opened at C$7.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$345.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.37. Just Energy Group Inc. has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$71.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.91) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$649.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Just Energy Group Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

