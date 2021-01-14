JustBet Hits 1-Day Volume of $20,921.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One JustBet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $193,172.36 and $20,921.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JustBet Token Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

