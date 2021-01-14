K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 815447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.08.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.25 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

