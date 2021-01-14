Kahoot! AS (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Short Interest Up 69.5% in December

Kahoot! AS (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,800 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the December 15th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS:KHOTF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.60. 64,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,360. Kahoot! AS has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHOTF. DNB Markets began coverage on Kahoot! AS in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kahoot! AS in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kahoot! AS operates a game-based learning platform in Norway, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Finland. Its platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. The company has approximately 1.2 billion participating players in approximately 200 countries. Kahoot has partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc to offer the Kahoot! app for Zoom, enabling its users to access, host and play Kahoot! games directly from Zoom Meetings.

