Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Raised to $204.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $199.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.59% from the company’s current price.

KSU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.68.

KSU stock opened at $213.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $222.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 13.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

