Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($2.68) Per Share

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.68) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.86). Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KPTI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of KPTI opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). The company had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,402,679.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,801.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,287 shares of company stock worth $2,817,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,501,000 after purchasing an additional 315,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

