Kava Market Capitalization Reaches $66.12 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00092202 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001180 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003683 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004511 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000890 BTC.
- Energi (NRG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003743 BTC.
- Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Kava Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “
Buying and Selling Kava
