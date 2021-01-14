KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KZMYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KAZ Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of KAZ Minerals stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.03. 16,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. KAZ Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.03.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

