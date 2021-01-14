KBR (NYSE:KBR) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.21

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 39601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.
Several analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14.
In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $63,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 7,306.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About KBR (NYSE:KBR)
KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
