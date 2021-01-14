KBR (NYSE:KBR) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.21

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 39601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. KBR’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $63,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 7,306.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

