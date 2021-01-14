KeyCorp Weighs in on FirstEnergy Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.41.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,738,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 144,273 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 223,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

