Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KEYUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Keyera from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Keyera from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Keyera from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Keyera from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. 1,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,550. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65. Keyera has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.